BRATISLAVA Nov 23 Ukraine should be able to
avoid severe gas disruptions this winter despite prolonged talks
with Russia over a supply deal that has delayed the filling of
storage tanks, the European Union's energy chief said on Monday.
Tensions between Russia, Europe's biggest gas supplier, and
Ukraine, the main transit route to the EU, have been high since
Moscow's seizure of Crimea in March 2014.
Data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed Ukraine's gas
storage tanks were a little more than 53 percent full, up from
about 46 percent around the same time a year ago.
"Due to prolonged negotiations Ukraine has faced some delays
in filling their gas storages but they have improved energy
efficiency and have several options for diversification of
supplies," said Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice
president for energy.
"I believe they will get through the winter without any
major problems."
In September, Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission
initialled a deal to secure gas supplies for Kiev just days
ahead of the start of the winter heating season. Delays had
stoked concern Ukraine would not be able to fill its storage
tanks before temperatures began dropping and demand rose.
Sefcovic said the Commission viewed a deal to secure winter
gas supplies for Ukraine as valid despite a lack of signatures
because all parties had agreed to the package.
The agreement took effect when Ukraine started paying for
gas and Russia started making deliveries, Sefcovic told an
energy conference in Bratislava.
"The European Commission considers the agreement valid, it
is being enforced. No further steps are needed as all parties
(that took part in negotiations) consider the 'winter package'
as valid," Sefcovic told an energy conference in Bratislava.
"It came into force the day Ukraine's Naftogas started
paying for gas and Russia's Gazprom started shipping."
A spokeswoman for the Russian Energy Ministry agreed no
further steps for implementation of the winter package were
needed.
Under the initialled accord, which runs from Oct. 1 until
the end of March next year, Kiev commits to buying 2 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Gazprom, financed with
$500 million provided by international financial institutions.
A 10-year contract between Russia and Ukraine was reached in
2009 after a previous price dispute led to supply cuts to
Ukraine and a subsequent dwindling in volumes for the EU.
The cut-offs to Ukraine in 2014 and this year have not so
far led to knock-on supply disruptions and the Commission has
said it expects Ukraine to remain a reliable transit route.
(Wrtiting by Michael Kahn, Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and
Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)