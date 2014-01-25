KIEV Jan 25 About 100 Ukrainian anti-government protesters tried to seize the main energy ministry building in central Kiev on Saturday, Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky said.

"There was an attempt to seize the building. About 100 people came, armed. I went to them and said that if they did not peacefully leave the building then the whole energy system of Ukraine could collapse," Stavytsky told Reuters by telephone.

He said protesters left the building but he had been told they were blocking entry to the building outside. "What is taking place is a direct threat to the whole Ukrainian energy system," he said.