KIEV Jan 25 About 100 Ukrainian anti-government
protesters tried to seize the main energy ministry building in
central Kiev on Saturday, Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky said.
"There was an attempt to seize the building. About 100
people came, armed. I went to them and said that if they did not
peacefully leave the building then the whole energy system of
Ukraine could collapse," Stavytsky told Reuters by telephone.
He said protesters left the building but he had been told
they were blocking entry to the building outside. "What is
taking place is a direct threat to the whole Ukrainian energy
system," he said.