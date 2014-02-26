A Russian flag is reflected as Ukrainian policemen stand at guard during a pro-Russian protest in the mainly Russian-speaking Crimean city of Simferopol February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Wednesday it hoped Russia could be included in efforts to provide financial assistance to Ukraine, but said there was no clarity yet on when a donors' conference might be convened.

Spokesman Olivier Bailly said the EU was working with the International Monetary Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on plans to help Ukraine financially, but it was still at an early stage.

"Each of them have specific rules, specific instruments, to be respected. We already mentioned the EBRD, and certainly the IMF, as the key partners when it comes to international financial aid," he said. "We also said that, if possible, key actors like Russia should be involved in the solution.

"These are the parameters we are working within," he said.

(Editing by Luke Baker)