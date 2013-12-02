* Ukrainian president to visit China despite crisis
* Big debt repayments loom in 2014
* President faces protests, calls for resignation
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Dec 2 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich will head to China on Tuesday looking for loans and
investment, despite the massive protests unleashed by his
decision not to sign a trade pact with the European Union.
Protesters blockaded the main government building in Kiev on
Monday and brought traffic to a halt, seeking to force
Yanukovich from office, after hundreds of thousands demonstrated
on Sunday against his decision to turn away from the EU towards
Russia. Ukraine's currency and bonds came under pressure, along
with share prices.
But the tug-of-war between Brussels and Moscow for influence
in Ukraine has so far done little to alleviate its looming debt
crisis, and Yanukovich confirmed on state television on Monday
that the visit would go ahead.
"Yanukovich is trying to show that the European Union and
Russia are not the only possible partners for Ukraine," said
Volodymyr Fesenko of Ukraine's Penta think-tank.
However, he said Beijing may now demand assurances over
Ukraine's political and economic stability, adding: "Ukraine is
unlikely to secure direct financial aid (from China)."
Beijing has already provided the former Soviet republic with
loans worth $10 billion, but the government must find more than
$17 billion in 2014 to meet gas bills and debt repayments.
Including the private sector, Ukraine must make debt
repayments of more than $60 billion next year, equivalent to a
third of its gross domestic product.
Opposition leaders called on Sunday for Yanukovich and his
government to resign. A pro-Europe rally of about 350,000
people, marred by clashes between protesters and riot police,
was the biggest protest in the capital Kiev since the "Orange
Revolution" of nine years ago.
"BAD TIME TO GO"
"It is a very bad time to go abroad. The president's absence
may make talks with the opposition much more difficult," said
another Ukrainian political analyst, Gleb Vyshlinsky.
Russia wants to draw Ukraine into a Moscow-led customs union
and prevent it drawing closer to the EU, a move that would
signal a historic shift towards the West and away from Kiev's
former Soviet masters in Moscow.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, who backs closer
economic ties with Russia, said at least 20 economic and trade
agreements should be signed during the visit to China, including
a treaty on friendship and cooperation.
Ukraine had a $15-billion standby agreement with the
International Monetary Fund, but this was frozen in 2011 over
Kiev's refusal to end subsidies and raise household gas and
heating prices.
During a visit to Kiev last month, the IMF once more urged
Ukraine to raise gas prices for domestic consumers and introduce
a flexible exchange rate for the hryvnia currency, steps that
the government has rejected.
A high-ranking Ukrainian government delegation visited China
in September, when China's Export-Import Bank provisionally
offered a $3 billion loan to help restore Ukraine's irrigation
system.
The loan has to be repaid over 15 years. Agriculture
Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said the loan would be used to
install and repair irrigation systems in southern Ukraine, with
the aim of increasing grain output by 12 million tonnes, or
around 50 percent.
Last year, China loaned Ukraine $3 billion for the
agriculture sector and $3.7 for projects in the energy sector.
As part of the deal, Ukraine exports around 4 million tonnes a
year of maize to China.