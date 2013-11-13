BRUSSELS Nov 13 European Union envoys will
visit Ukraine again next week to try to find a compromise over
the fate of jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko before an
EU summit at the end of November.
Irish politician Pat Cox and former Polish President
Aleksander Kwasniewski have travelled repeatedly to Kiev to
discuss Tymoshenko. Some EU governments want to see her freed
before they agree to sign a landmark agreement with Ukraine at
the Nov. 28-29 summit.
"We plan to return to Kiev next week and to spend as long as
necessary, with as many people as necessary, to do whatever is
necessary to secure success," Cox told reporters.
