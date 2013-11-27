* Georgia to initial deal on Friday for closer ties with EU
* Says will not let Ukraine's example deter its efforts
* Georgia will still work to improve ties with Russia
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 27 Five years after it fought a war
with Russia, Georgia is preparing to defy its former Soviet
masters again by initialling an accord on strengthening ties
with Europe.
New Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili is toughing it out
just a week after another former Soviet republic, Ukraine, bowed
to pressure from Moscow and suspended plans to strike a similar
deal with the European Union.
The South Caucasus country's economy is much smaller than
Ukraine's but it is important to the EU because it hosts
pipelines that carry Caspian gas and oil to Europe.
"Ukraine's decision is very unfortunate, but Ukraine and
Georgia are different stories as we are much less dependent on
Russia than Ukraine is," Garibashvili told Reuters in an
interview in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.
"Russia may use political and economic leverage to put
pressure on Georgia, but I believe that it cannot be serious."
Like Ukraine, Georgia is trying to strike a balance between
East and West but finding it hard to strengthen ties with Europe
without upsetting Russia.
Moscow is anxious to maintain its influence over states it
dominated during Soviet times, especially those with energy
pipelines and significant ethnic Russian communities.
Despite Russia's concerns, Tbilisi will initial the accord
on deepening trade and other cooperation with the EU on Friday
at a summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.
It expects to sign the final agreement next year and hopes
Moscow will adopt a warmer policy towards it as it tries in the
long term to join NATO and the EU.
"I think that in the long run it's in Russia's interests to
resolve political disputes between our countries," he said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stepped up pressure on former
Soviet republics hoping to move closer to Europe on Tuesday by
warning that they would face "years of economic turmoil",
including higher unemployment and lower living standards.
Moldova, another former Soviet republic, is also defying the
warnings and will initial an agreement on closer ties with the
EU in Vilnius.
Ukraine had been expected to sign an association agreement
in Vilnius, allowing it to join a free trade area with the bloc.
But after months of Russian warnings over gas supply cuts and
trade restrictions, Kiev changed its mind last week and said it
would rebuild economic ties with Moscow instead.
TENSIONS HIGH WITH RUSSIA
Garibashvili, who became prime minister last week, said his
country of 4.5 million should not be seen in the same light as
Ukraine, whose population is 10 times bigger.
Georgia is further from Moscow's orbit than Ukraine and
underlined its independence in 2008 by withdrawing from the
Moscow-led Commonwealth of Independent States, the political
bloc created as the Soviet Union fell apart.
In a sign that ties could finally be improving, Russia this
year lifted bans on imports of Georgian wine, mineral water and
fruit that were imposed in 2006.
Even so, tensions remain high after the August 2008 war over
two Moscow-backed breakaway regions. Diplomatic relations,
severed after the war, have not been restored and Russia still
controls the two separatist-minded regions.
But Garibashvili made clear he was not about to be cowed by
Russia, saying: "Twenty percent of our territory is occupied,
and Russia has already recognised the independence of Abkhazia
and so-called South Ossetia. What else they can do?"
Garibashvili is a close ally of Bidzina Ivanishvili, who
quit this month as prime minister, saying his job was done now
that his rival Mikheil Saakashvili was no longer president.
Georgia will be represented in Vilnius by President Georgy
Margvelashvili, who was elected last month, but the prime
minister's post is the most powerful in the country.
Garibashvili, a former interior minister, not only faces a
tough task soothing Russian concerns but also addressing the
EU's worries about Georgia's credentials.
The EU is alarmed by the arrest of several former ministers
and other officials, including former prime minister Vano
Merabishvili, since Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream coalition
ousted Saakashvili's party at the polls in 2012.
The EU has urged Georgian leaders to avoid the "politics of
revenge" - a remark that echoes its concerns about "selective
justice" in Ukraine, which has refused to release jailed former
prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
"Vano Merabishvili and Yulia Tymoshenko are totally
different stories," Garibashvili said. "Some of our European
partners may have questions, but we'll make sure that this trial
(against Merabishvili) is absolutely transparent."
Merabishvili, a Saakashvili ally, is being tried for alleged
vote-buying before last year's parliamentary election and other
crimes.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Timothy Heritage
and Will Waterman)