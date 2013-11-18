BERLIN Nov 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday that Ukraine must take "credible steps" in order
to clinch a trade agreement with the EU, but also promised to
counteract any retaliatory measures from Russia if Kiev did what
was needed to secure a deal.
"I would like to make it clear again. We expect credible
steps from Ukraine in fulfilling the criteria for a cooperation
agreement," Merkel said in a speech in the Bundestag lower house
of parliament. "We expect this process to be implemented
sustainably and irreversibly."
With less than two weeks to go before the agreement is due
to be signed at a summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, the
European Union has made clear that Ukraine has not done enough
to meet the conditions for a signing.
The main sticking point is Ukraine's jailing of former prime
minister Yulia Tymoshenko, a fierce opponent of President Viktor
Yanukovich. The EU, which sees Tymoshenko as the victim of a
political trial, is pressing Yanukovich to end the stand-off and
free her to be able to go to Germany for medical treatment for
back trouble.
Mentioning Tymoshenko by name, Merkel said the EU expected
the former Soviet republic to show movement on the issue of
"selective justice". It must also modernise its election system
and fulfill other criteria specific to the trade and cooperation
deal, she said.
"We know that the decision to bind itself closer to the
European Union is not an easy one, neither for Ukraine nor for
our partners. In the last months, some of them have exerted a
huge amount of pressure," she said, mentioning Russia, which has
tried to dissuade its former Soviet ally from signing the deal.
"I will push in Vilnius for the EU to counteract this
pressure with concrete opportunities and real solidarity,"
Merkel added.
"This could be done by offering additional sales
possibilities for products of our partner that cannot be
exported to Russia, or through help in broadening its supplies
of energy," Merkel said. "To be clear, countries decide alone
about their future direction. No third party can have a veto.
The Ukrainian parliament, dominated by Yanukovich's allies,
has been deadlocked over agreeing a draft law to release
Tymoshenko to go to Berlin for treatment. It holds a crunch
session on the issue on Tuesday, though Yanukovich's supporters
in parliament said on Monday that no outline agreement had yet
been reached to free her.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)