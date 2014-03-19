BERLIN, March 19 Germany's cabinet has approved
EU plans for closer political cooperation with Ukraine, a
government source said, clearing the way for Chancellor Angela
Merkel to sign part of a so-called association agreement at an
EU summit later this week.
The 28-member bloc is expected to sign a more far-reaching
trade accord with Ukraine later.
Pro-Russian Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich's decision
last November not to sign the association agreement with the EU
provoked months of street protests that led to his fleeing the
country.
Since then, Russian forces have occupied Ukraine's Crimea
region and President Vladimir Putin has signed a treaty making
the region part of Russia after a weekend referendum.
Washington and the EU have condemned the move which has
prompted the worst crisis in East-West ties since the Cold War.
The EU has split the signing of the association agreement
into two parts with the economic and trade aspects to come after
May presidential elections in Ukraine. The European Commission
has already removed duties on a range of imported goods from
Ukraine in an effort to help its economy.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Editing by Noah Barkin)