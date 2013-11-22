(Adds quotes, details)
KIEV Nov 22 Ukraine's decision not to sign a
deal strengthening ties with the European Union was motivated
solely by economics and was "tactical", Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov said on Friday.
Azarov told parliament that Thursday's move, coupled with
renewing active dialogue with Russia, did not alter Ukraine's
overall development strategy.
The former Soviet republic abruptly spurned an historic new
alliance with its western neighbours on Thursday, suspending an
imminent trade pact with the European Union and saying it would
revive talks on a deal instead with Russia, its old Soviet
master.
The decision came under fire from European leaders, the
United States and Ukrainian opposition. Opposition leaders say
the decision could be grounds for impeachment of President
Viktor Yanukovich.
But today Azarov said the move was "the only possible"
option.
"The decision to suspend signing the agreement with the EU
was difficult but the only possible one in the current economic
situation in Ukraine. This decision was dictated solely by
economic reasons and is tactical," Azarov said.
He said that the government would focus its efforts on
renewing trade relations with Russia, Ukraine's top trading
partner and main supplier of gas.
