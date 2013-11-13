* Rival factions trade blame for inpasse on jailed ex-PM
* EU extends mediating mission to seek compromise
* Landmark EU pact with Ukraine hinges on Tymoshenko case
(Adds comments from EU envoys)
By Natalia Zinets and Justyna Pawlak
KIEV/BRUSSELS, Nov 13 Ukraine's parliament
failed on Wednesday to agree on a draft law allowing jailed
opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko to go to Germany for medical
treatment, clouding prospects for signing landmark agreements
with the European Union this month.
Germany warned that with the Vilnius summit only two weeks
away, time was running out for Kiev to settle the case of
Tymoshenko. Summit host Lithuania said there would be no success
unless Ukraine produced "results".
Accords on association and free trade, due to be signed at
the summit on Nov. 28-29, offer the former Soviet republic the
chance of a historic shift westwards, and away from Russia.
But the EU has made an end to "selective justice" a
pre-requisite for the signing, and success at Vilnius hinges on
whether President Viktor Yanukovich frees ex-prime minister
Tymoshenko, his fiercest opponent.
She was jailed in 2011 for seven years for abuse of office
after a trial which the EU says was political.
The proceedings will be watched closely by Russia, which is
opposed to Ukraine signing the agreement and has threatened
counter-measures. The Kremlin wants Kiev to enter an
alternative, Moscow-backed customs union.
Though he has refused to pardon Tymoshenko, Yanukovich has
said he is ready to break the impasse by signing a draft law to
allow her to go to Germany to be treated for chronic back pain.
At a special session on Wednesday, pro-Yanukovich deputies
and Tymoshenko's supporters in parliament could not manage to
agree on terms for such a draft and accused each other of
seeking to undermine agreement in Vilnius.
Two EU envoys, Irish politician Pat Cox and former Polish
president Aleksander Kwasniewski, who have been on a shuttle
mission from Brussels to Kiev to find a compromise, attended the
special parliament session.
They had expected to conclude their mission on Wednesday but
opted to return to Kiev for further talks next week when they
hope the Ukraine parliament could make another attempt to pass
the law affecting Tymoshenko.
"We plan to return to Kiev next week and to spend as long as
is necessary with as many people as is necessary to do whatever
is necessary to secure success," Cox told reporters.
Their findings will feed into a pre-summit meeting of EU
foreign ministers on Nov. 18 when Kiev's record in meeting
important democratic criteria - including a release of
Tymoshenko - will be assessed.
The envoys said Ukraine had made "considerable progress" in
meeting EU conditions but had not gone far enough. "We regret to
observe that at this time we are not yet in the position to
report full compliance," they said in a statement.
Kwasniewski said he saw a "50-50" percent chance of finding
a solution. German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said that
time was running out for Kiev and the failure to agree a legal
formula to release Tymoshenko was regrettable.
Lithuania was equally critical. "Much is now in the hands of
President Yanukovich ... It is possible for him to take the
required decisions, to assume leadership and responsibility for
the fate of his country," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas
Linkevicius said in remarks carried by BNS news agency.
APPEAL TO ENVOYS
Former Economy Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, speaking for the
three main opposition parties, urged the EU envoys not to
deliver too harsh a verdict on Ukraine, but "give Viktor
Yanukovich time to come to his senses".
Yanukovich has stuck to his policy of Euro-integration
despite intense diplomatic pressure from Russia - on which
Ukraine relies for gas - and the threats of retaliatory trade
action by the Kremlin.
But commentators say they are now detecting a change of
"mood music" from the political establishment in Kiev around the
Vilnius summit. A call by Ukraine's union of industrialists -
dominated by Yanukovich supporters - for the signing to be
delayed by a year was given prominence by local media.
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, at a cabinet meeting on
Wednesday, unusually placed the emphasis on the need to repair
relations with Russia rather than on what prospects would be
opened up by association with the EU.
A criminal action brought against Tymoshenko's chief lawyer
has further soured the atmosphere.
Yanukovich's supporters in parliament had earlier pressed
for a draft law that would release Tymoshenko to Germany for
treatment but require her to return to Ukraine to complete her
jail sentence. The opposition, by contrast, wanted an option
under which her sentence could be wiped out after treatment.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Alexandra
Hudson in Berlin, Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and Adrian Croft in
Brussels; Editing by Mark Heinrich)