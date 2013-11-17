* Trade deal hangs on opposition leader's fate
* EU envoys to go to Ukraine for parliament session
* EU delays decision on whether to sign trade deal
By Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Nov 17 European Union envoys will make
another attempt this week to break a deadlock over jailed
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko that has
jeopardised plans by the EU and Ukraine to sign a landmark trade
and cooperation deal.
The envoys, former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski
and Irish politician Pat Cox, will return to Kiev for a session
of parliament on Tuesday that will try again to pass a law
allowing the 52-year-old Tymoshenko to go to Germany for medical
treatment of her chronic back pain.
The case of ex-prime minister Tymoshenko, a fierce opponent
of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich who was jailed in 2011
for seven years for abuse of office, has become symbolic for the
EU of the "selective justice" that the bloc wants ended before
it will sign the accord with Ukraine.
The EU envoys say Tuesday's session is the last chance for
parliament to pass the law before a Nov. 28-29 summit in the
Lithuania at which the EU and Ukraine hope to sign the agreement
that would mark an historic shift westwards for the former
Soviet republic, away from Russia's orbit.
Yanukovich signalled on Thursday that he would let
Tymoshenko go to Germany, but only if she went there as a
convicted person, falling short of the pardon some EU
governments would like to see.
This implied that she would have to return to Ukraine to
complete her sentence after treatment and would be ruled out
from taking part in political activity.
Cox said the EU envoys were ready to spend "as long as is
necessary, with as many people as is necessary, to do whatever
is necessary to secure success". He said they were ready to help
and advise Ukrainian politicians on finding a solution.
Parliament failed last week to agree on a draft law that
Yanukovich has to sign into law for it to take effect.
FOREIGN POLICY
Without movement on Tymoshenko, the 28-nation EU is unlikely
to sign the deal with Ukraine, depriving the Vilnius summit of
its centrepiece and blowing a hole in the EU's broader strategy
of building closer ties with ex-Soviet states.
Failure to sign in Vilnius would also be a serious blow for
Yanukovich, who has set integration with Europe as his main
foreign policy aim for Ukraine, a country of nearly 46 million
people with a $330 billion economy.
But it would please Moscow which has used trade sanctions
and the threat of disruption to energy supplies to dissuade
Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and other former Soviet republics from
moving closer to the EU. Russia has urged these states instead
to join a Russian-led customs union.
EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday and will
discuss Ukraine's progress in implementing the EU's conditions
for signing the agreement.
They had been due to decide on Monday whether Ukraine had
met the conditions but the Ukraine parliamentary session on
Tuesday means that decision is likely to be delayed, possibly
even until the Vilnius summit itself.
One EU diplomat said he thought Ukraine would not sign,
sparing the EU a tough decision on whether to accept the deal.
"In Vilnius, there will be no showdown because Ukraine will
put us out of trouble, as they will not sign. They will choose
for us," the diplomat said.
A last-minute EU decision on whether to sign in Vilnius,
with the possibility of splits among EU governments being played
out in the full glare of international publicity, is something
that EU officials had been desperate to avoid.
EU officials say there is no "plan B" if no agreement can be
reached in Vilnius and that once momentum towards a deal is
lost, it may be hard to recover.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and
Richard Balmforth in Kiev; Editing by Alison Williams)