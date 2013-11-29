(Updates with end of day's talks, quote by Lithuanian
By Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft
VILNIUS, Nov 28 Ukraine's President Viktor
Yanukovich failed on Thursday to salvage an ambitious free-trade
pact with the European Union despite a warning that Ukraine was
risking its future by turning its back on the deal.
Ukraine and the 28-nation EU had aimed to sign an ambitious
trade and cooperation agreement at Thursday's summit in the
Lithuanian capital Vilnius, which would have marked a historic
westwards shift by the former Soviet republic away from Russia's
orbit.
But, under intense pressure from Moscow, Yanukovich
renounced plans last week to sign the agreement in favour of
closer ties with Russia, dealing a blow to the EU's efforts to
build closer relations with former Soviet republics.
Yanukovich still flew in for the meeting - held to discuss
the EU's four-year-old outreach programme for Ukraine and five
other east European countries.
He detailed Ukraine's economic woes at the meeting with EU
leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British
Prime Minister David Cameron, citing high prices Ukraine has to
pay for natural gas from Russia.
Yanukovich proposed starting three-way talks between Russia,
Ukraine and the EU and urged Brussels to help Ukraine soften the
terms of a possible loan from the International Monetary Fund,
an EU diplomat said.
But the EU rejected trilateral talks and said Yanukovich
must give a commitment to sign the agreement that he refused to
give.
"He had to make that leap of faith that he wasn't prepared
to make," the diplomat said.
Merkel said she had no hope that the EU and Ukraine would
reach agreement at the Vilnius summit, which ends on Friday, but
she said the door remained open to Ukraine.
STILL ON TABLE
One EU diplomat said the agreement remained on the table but
was unlikely to be signed in the next year.
"Ukraine's president talked not about the agreement ... but
about the economic problems facing Ukraine and which need to be
solved. He wanted these problems to be solved by the European
Union and Russia together," Lithuanian President Dalia
Grybauskaite, whose country holds the EU presidency, said in a
statement after the dinner.
An EU diplomat quoted Germany's Merkel as comparing the
summit to turning up for an engagement only to find that more
commitments were needed first.
A few dozen Ukrainian protesters demonstrated outside the
summit venue in Vilnius holding placards saying "Yanukovich,
don't steal the future" and "We are Europeans."
Speaking in Vilnius earlier, EU enlargement commissioner
Stefan Fuele said Ukraine's decision to walk away from the deal
could imperil its future.
Disputing Ukraine's estimates that upgrading its economic
base to European standards would cost $20 billion a year, Fuele
said: "The Ukrainian economy needs huge investments, but these
are not costs. They represent future income and...wealth."
"The only costs that I can see are the costs of inaction
allowing more stagnation of the economy and risking the economic
future and health of the country," he told a business forum in
Vilnius, adding the EU offer remained on the table.
Former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski, who has
served as an EU envoy to Kiev, hinted more money for Ukraine -
beyond the 600 million euros ($800 million) of support on offer
- was possible but he remained sceptical about prospects for a
deal in Vilnius.
"We need to discuss the financial situation in Ukraine,
which is very difficult. And such homework is being done in the
last few hours," he told Reuters shortly before Yanukovich met
EU leaders for dinner.
PAUSE
Russia, keen to maintain its influence with former Soviet
republics, wants Kiev to join a Moscow-led trade bloc and has
put pressure on Yanukovich not to sign the alliance with the
European Union.
His government says the suspension of the EU deal marks only
a "pause" in moves to integrate Ukraine into Europe's
mainstream. But Yanukovich has signalled plans to focus on
reviving economic dialogue with Russia at least for now.
The EU side, however, said there was no readiness to enter
into a geo-political bargaining game over Ukraine, referring to
buying its loyalty with an offer of more financial aid.
"It was never a bazaar for billions. It was a question of
giving Ukraine and the Ukrainian economy access to the largest
integrated economic market in the world," said Swedish Foreign
Minister Carl Bildt.
Among its conditions for a deal, the EU had asked that
Ukraine tackle the issue of "selective justice," an implicit
demand that it address the fate of jailed former Prime Minister
Yulia Tymoshenko, Yanukovich's arch rival, who declared a hunger
strike on Monday.
In an emotional appeal, Tymoshenko's 33-year-old
English-educated daughter, Yevgenia, made a plea on behalf of
her mother, asking the EU not to turn its back on Ukraine.
"In the name of my mother, I ask you not to leave Ukraine
without your protection. Without your support, we don't even
have a chance for relatively honest elections, a partly
independent press, the remains of political and economic
competition and most importantly there will be no hope for
positive change," she said.
Several thousand protesters demonstrating against the
Ukrainian government's decision to walk away from the EU deal
gathered on Kiev's Independence Square on Thursday as Yanukovich
arrived in Vilnius.
Yanukovich has already accepted short-term support from
Moscow, which supplies Ukraine half of its gas needs, without
committing to Russia's Customs Union with Kazakhstan and
Belarus, and all the while keeping the EU within reach.
The EU will initial political association agreements with
two other ex-Soviet republics, Georgia and Moldova, at the
summit, putting them on track to sign formally in around a year.
A visa agreement with Azerbaijan will also be signed.
Belarus and Armenia will also attend the summit, though
there seems little prospect of their moving closer to the EU.
Belarus is a member of the Russia-led customs union, which
Armenia has also opted to join.
But the biggest prize in the Eastern Partnership is Ukraine,
a country of 46 million people bordering four EU member states.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
