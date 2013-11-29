* EU, Russia in tug of war over Ukraine, former Soviet
republics
* Ukraine turns to Moscow, cites dire economic straits
* Future of EU trade deal with Kiev uncertain
By Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft
VILNIUS, Nov 29 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich has vetoed last-minute attempts by the European Union
to rescue a trade deal that could have been signed at a summit
on Friday and would have signalled a historic shift away from
Russia.
Under pressure from Moscow, Yanukovich abandoned plans last
week to sign the agreement in favour of closer ties with his
country's former Soviet master, dealing a blow to EU efforts to
build closer relations with its eastern neighbours.
Despite the surprise turnaround, the EU has sought to change
Kiev's mind, spelling out possible economic incentives in talks
in Vilnius with Ukrainian government and central bank officials.
As EU leaders gathered for a summit with six countries in
eastern Europe and southern Caucasus on Thursday, officials from
the EU and Ukraine tried to work out a compromise that could
allow Yanukovich to sign the trade deal in the near future.
EU diplomats told Reuters a preliminary understanding was
reached on Thursday in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in talks
before Friday's summit but Yanukovich failed to sign off on it.
"I see this as a defeat for Ukraine," Lithuanian President
Dalia Grybauskaite said. "The current choice of the Ukrainian
leadership means putting limits on the Ukrainian people's
chances of achieving a better life."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande both pinned responsibility for the breakdown
of the talks on Yanukovich but said the door to closer ties with
Europe remained open for Kiev.
Yanukovich said on Friday Ukraine still intended to sign an
agreement with the European Union in the future but the country
needed a financial aid package, which would ease its move closer
to the bloc. He has called an earlier offer of 600 million euros
($800 million) "humiliating".
At Thursday's meeting, he detailed Ukraine's economic woes,
citing high prices Ukraine has to pay for Russian gas.
Merkel said Europe would provide natural gas in future to
Ukraine, which is dependent on Russia for its energy supplies,
if Ukraine wanted it - although Europe's current ability to do
so for long periods is limited.
Yanukovich's decision to walk away from the EU deal has
sparked days of protests by thousands in the Ukrainian capital.
'COWARD' CHANT
A silence fell over a crowd of about 400 people in Kiev's
Independence Square when news was announced from Vilnius that
Ukraine had not signed the agreement. Demonstrators then began
chanting "Coward! Coward!" - a reference to Yanukovich.
"I have no words," said Yuri Litonchenko, 29, wiping away
tears. "I wanted our country to get out from under the thumb of
the people running the country."
Friday's meeting is meant to underscore Europe's desire to
build its influence in eastern Europe and the southern Caucasus.
The goal of the project, the Eastern Partnership, was to
reel in Ukraine, a country of 46 million people, but that will
most probably not happen for more than a year, diplomats said.
Instead, the EU initialled political association agreements
with two other former Soviet republics, Georgia and Moldova,
putting them on track to sign formally in around a year. A visa
agreement with Azerbaijan was also signed.
Also attending were Belarus and Armenia, though there seems
little prospect of their moving closer to the EU. Belarus is a
member of the Russia-led customs union, which Armenia has also
opted to join.
Ukraine, with its rich mineral resources, large land mass
bordering four EU member states and annual output of more than
$300 billion, is an attractive trading partner to both Moscow
and Brussels.
However, its government has heavy financing needs in the
coming 18 months and must find more than $17 billion next year
to meet gas bills and debt repayments.
Russia, keen to maintain its grip over former Soviet
republics considered to be its traditional sphere of influence,
wants Kiev to join a Moscow-led trade bloc and put pressure on
Yanukovich not to sign the alliance with the European Union.
Yanukovich spurned an EU offer, outlined in Thursday's
lower-level talks, of technical help to meet conditions for IMF
help, and suggestions that new EU aid money - beyond the 600
million euros already promised - could be put on the table if
Ukraine met some requirements.
Among its conditions for a deal, the EU had asked that
Ukraine tackle the issue of "selective justice", an implicit
demand that it address the fate of jailed former Prime Minister
Yulia Tymoshenko, Yanukovich's rival. She declared a hunger
strike on Monday over the failure to sign the agreement.