BRUSSELS Dec 15 The European Union said on
Sunday it was putting on hold work with Ukraine on a trade and
cooperation agreement, saying the arguments being made by the
Kiev government had "no grounds in reality".
EU enlargement chief Stefan Fuele said on Twitter that he
had told Ukraine's first deputy prime minister Serhiy Arbuzov
last week that further discussion on the trade agreement was
conditional on a clear commitment by Kiev to sign it, but he had
not heard back from the Ukraine government.
As a result, work on the agreement was "on hold", he said.
