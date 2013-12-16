* Dutch minister slaps down top EU official
* Swedish minister accuses Yanukovich of "double speak"
* EU ministers set for tense talks with Russia's Lavrov
By Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Dec 16 Divisions emerged in the
European Union's policy towards Ukraine on Monday as the Dutch
foreign minister slapped down a senior EU official for
announcing on Twitter that he had suspended work on a trade
agreement with Kiev.
EU foreign ministers arriving for talks on the EU's
relations with Ukraine and Russia said the door remained open
for Ukraine to seal a far-reaching trade and political agreement
with Brussels despite Kiev's last-minute decision in November to
pull back from signing the deal.
Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans sharply criticised
EU enlargement chief Stefan Fuele, the official in charge of
negotiations with Ukraine, who announced on Twitter on Sunday
that talks with Ukraine were on hold because Kiev had failed to
give a clear commitment to sign the trade deal.
"I think making policy on the basis of a Twitter notice by
Mr Fuele is perhaps not the best way of approaching this issue,"
he told reporters. "There was no reason from a Dutch point of
view to suspend talks."
"I believe the best signal we can give Ukraine is simply
that the door is still open," he said.
Fuele's decision reflected growing frustration among EU
officials at what they see as the inconsistent position taken by
President Viktor Yanukovich, who sometimes appears to be veering
towards Brussels and at others towards Moscow.
Yanukovich's decision to abandon the EU deal last month in
favour of closer ties with Russia sparked weeks of mass protests
in Kiev.
Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt accused Yanukovich of
"double speak".
"Sometimes he says ... he wants to sign it in the near
future. The other day he said he was going to fire those who
negotiated the agreement," he said. "If there's a clear message
from Kiev, we are ready to sign tomorrow."
STRAINED EU-RUSSIAN RELATIONS
Ukraine sent first deputy prime minister Serhiy Arbuzov to
Brussels for talks last week on reviving the pact following
reports that Ukraine had asked the EU for 20 billion euros ($27
billion) in aid to offset the cost of signing the deal.
The EU held out the prospect of increased EU aid and help
with negotiating an International Monetary Fund loan if Ukraine
gave a firm commitment to sign the EU accord, but Ukraine has
not replied, Fuele said on Sunday.
A Kremlin aide made clear on Monday that Russia was ready to
extend a credit to Ukraine to help Kiev cope with its economic
problems and keep the country in Moscow's orbit.
EU foreign ministers were set to hold talks later with
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and diplomats said they
would try to reassure him that an EU-Ukraine deal would not harm
Russia.
Bildt accused Russia on Monday of launching a propaganda
campaign "based on misinformation and sometimes outright lies
against the (EU-Ukraine) agreement ... It is both a propaganda
war and economic pressure that they exert against Ukraine."
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said Ukraine had
strained EU-Russia relations. "But it doesn't have to be seen as
a zero-sum game. A more prosperous Ukraine is in the interests
of Russians," he said.
