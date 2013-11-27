* Using social networks to find transportation, lodging
By Thomas Grove
KIEV, Nov 27 Student Taras Zagorbenskyy jumped
on a bus from western Ukraine as soon as he saw on a social
networking site that others were gathering in Kiev to protest
President Viktor Yanukovich's walking away from a landmark deal
with the European Union.
He is among several thousand protesters, many of them
students, drinking tea and keeping warm around fires in oil
barrels in the capital's main square.
The demonstrations have evoked memories of the 2004-5 Orange
Revolution when hundreds of thousands, led by now jailed
opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, gathered in the same square
to thwart Yanukovich's first bid for the presidency.
The protests against the government's decision last week to
suspend preparations for signing a trade deal with the EU and
renew closer economic ties with Russia instead are much smaller
and so far no leader has emerged.
But those camped out in the main square say more could still
turn up and with internet and social media helping them to
organise in the absence of a leader.
"We've been hearing about the European Union for years now,
that's all I can remember them talking about. Imagine this is
how we saw our future. If he doesn't sign it, there will be a
storm of protests," said Zagorbenskyy, 18 from Lviv, a town on
the border with Poland.
Ukraine often finds itself at the centre of an East-West
tug-of-war and the trade deal, due to be signed in Vilnius,
would have marked a definitive turn towards the West.
The protesters, and other critics including EU leaders, were
upset by Yanukovich's decision, fearing that Ukraine would swing
back into Russia's sphere of influence.
Medical student, Vitali Andres, took 15 hours to drive the
600 kilometres from Lviv because he was stopped several times.
"Police stopped us four times on the way to Kiev, once we
were waiting for four hours. They even tried to take our licence
plate at one point. It was utterly ridiculous," he said.
The arrival of students from outside the capital was an
important moment in the Orange Revolution, and although the
numbers this time are much lower, their arrival has helped the
protests keep momentum.
"The protests of the Orange Revolution and the current ones
have different social implications - then it was a protest of
expectations for the better, but today it is a protest over hope
that (authorities) want to steal," said Volodimyr Fesenko,
analyst from Kiev-based Penta think tank.
ELECTION REHEARSAL
In 2004-2005 Internet access in Ukraine was limited.
Tymoshenko, whose imprisonment for abuse of power in 2011 has
been a main sticking point in EU talks, rallied her supporters
through speeches to the large crowds in Kiev's Independence
Square.
Now protesters can easily organise themselves on chat pages
or social media. As dusk fell, Zagorbenskyy and his friends were
scrolling through Facebook on his smart phone to find the page
Kyiv Host, where residents sympathetic to the protest post
offers of a bed and perhaps a hot meal.
"We can take in two to three young people in a room... Hot
shower, internet access, but you must have your own sleeping
bag," wrote a Facebook user with the name Vira Kriv.
But this time around, students have largely avoided
representatives of the main political parties which have moved
through the city with party flags.
Opposition party leaders are more focussed on the 2015
presidential poll, hoping they can galvanise voters using the
disappointment over Yanukovich's about face on the EU as well as
drawing on popular grievances over corruption in the judiciary
and the police force.
"The opposition does not see the protest as a fateful event,
but sees it more likely as a rehearsal for the 2015 elections,"
said Fesenko.
While former boxer Vitaly Klitschko has cut a powerful
figure in Ukrainian politics since bursting onto the political
scene with his party Udar or "punch", none of the opposition
leaders have sought to lead the protests.
Party leaders are likely keen to avoid the example set by
former President Viktor Yushchenko, who rode the Orange
Revolution to power, but nearly a decade later is reviled for
failing to keep his promises then of European integration.
"During the Orange Revolution, there was a belief in the
mission that the person we believed in would come to power and
everything would be fixed. But we realised it's not about people
but about the system," Alexander Kovalyov, 48, a former
bureaucrat.
"We've come to believe in ourselves."
Nonetheless, parties have been keen to identify with the
protests and party supporters of Udar, Batkivshchyna and the far
right nationalist Svoboda or "Freedom" Party handed out
Ukrainian flags and distributed food and tea to protesters.
"The people are the power here and they will be the ones to
decide whether or not Ukraine gets into the European Union and
they will be the ones to decide whether Yanukovich stays in
power or not," Sofia Fondarenko, a middle school teacher.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Anna
Willard)