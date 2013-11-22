* Ukraine looks east instead of going west
By Timothy Heritage and Richard Balmforth
MOSCOW/KIEV, Nov 22 Ukraine's abrupt decision to
return to Mother Russia's bear hug after a flirtation with
western Europe can be traced back to a secretive meeting of
their two presidents two weeks ago.
The country of 46 million, squeezed between the European
Union and Russia, on Thursday froze plans to sign a trade pact
with the EU which would have marked a historic shift away from
its former Soviet masters in Moscow.
Ukraine said on Friday the move was tactical and motivated
only by economics. Russia denied using economic and political
pressure to blackmail Ukraine into submission.
But Russian government sources said President Viktor
Yanukovich's decision had become all but inevitable after a
mysterious meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in
Moscow on Nov. 9 about which almost nothing has been reported.
"It turned out beautifully - like stealing the bride at the
altar," an unnamed government official told the Russian business
daily Vedomosti. "Everything changed after the meeting."
Another senior Russian official described the meeting to
Reuters as part of intensifying bilateral contacts as the
signing of the planned EU-Ukraine trade pact in the Lithuanian
capital Vilnius on Nov. 29 loomed.
At the one-on-one meeting, this person said, Putin's message
to Yanukovich was clear: join Russia in a Moscow-led customs
union and in return Ukraine will receive cheaper gas from Russia
and escape trade sanctions.
"We made clear to him that if he signs the agreement (with
the EU), he will lose a lot immediately, that we will block
Russian markets for Ukrainian goods, while the gains might not
be there for years to come."
But if he joins the Customs Union "he will have immediate
advantages, including gas discounts," the senior Russian
government official said.
Until the Moscow meeting - which Ukrainian media said went
on until 5 a.m. - Yanukovich and his team had stuck, publicly at
least, to their commitment to move their country out of Russia's
sphere towards the brave new world of Europe.
This was despite tense negotiations, almost daily, between
the EU and the Yanukovich leadership over the continued
imprisonment of opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, whom the EU
see as the victim of a political trial.
Officials said both the Russian and Ukrainian sides had
agreed not to discuss the Moscow meeting publicly.
Mykola Azarov, Ukraine's dour prime minister who is not
given naturally to hyperbole, waxed lyrical last September about
the benefits that would come from association with the EU.
"We all want fresh air, quality water, safe food products, a
good education for our children, contemporary medical service, a
reliable right to justice. These are not abstracts, but norms
and rules which exist already in the European Union and which we
need in Ukraine," he said, announcing government approval to
sign the agreement.
Undeterred as the Ukraine-EU romance blossomed, Moscow kept
up niggling reminders to Ukraine of its economic clout. Russian
customs officers conducted arbitrary border checks on trucks
coming in from Ukraine, causing bottlenecks and economic losses.
In late October, Russian state gas monopoly Gazprom
announced that Ukraine had failed to settle an
outstanding gas bill for $882 million.
A Kremlin aide at an international conference in the
Ukrainian resort of Yalta warned Ukraine it was heading for
bankruptcy by teaming up with the EU.
Putin and Yanukovich met in the Black Sea resort of Sochi to
discuss "the concern" that the future EU-Ukraine pact was
causing to Russia, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
MOOD MUSIC CHANGED
But it was only after the two men met again in Moscow this
month that the mood music suddenly changed in Kiev.
Oleksander Yefremov, parliamentary leader of Yanukovich's
Regions Party, suddenly began to speak of the impact Ukraine's
dealings with the EU would have on the economy in terms of lost
trade with Russia and employment.
"Agreement should not be accepted at any price. If we don't
sign association with the EU ... it won't be the end of the
world. The sun won't stop coming up. But at least we'll have our
self-respect, knowing that we are a state and not somebody's
puppet," he said.
Yanukovich himself spoke of the huge cost that modernising
Ukraine's industrial base to European standards would require.
And Azarov abruptly ceased to speak of Ukraine's prosperous
future in the West. At a cabinet meeting on Nov. 13, he placed
unusual emphasis instead on the need to repair relations with
Russia to help Ukraine's heavily indebted economy.
"The closer we get to the summit, the clearer it becomes
that the authorities do not want to sign because the association
agreement means the introduction of European standards which is
the path that Yanukovich's authorities do not want," remarked
Vitaly Klitschko, a world heavyweight boxing champion who has
become a politician and plans to run against Yanukovich in 2015.
A two-hour meeting between Azarov and Russian Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday appears to have completed the
discussions bringing Ukraine and Russia together.
A signal that a deal was in the works had come with the news
last week that Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz had resumed
imports of Russian gas after a hiatus that had deprived Russia
of revenues, and talks had begun on settling its arrears.
Gazprom agreed to give Naftogaz more time to pay its $1.3
billion debt and promised not to switch over to a system under
which it would demand advance payments, Russian media reported.
Valentin Zemlyansky, an independent Ukrainian analyst, said
Kiev would now hope for a big cut in the price of Russian gas on
which it depends heavily.
"In the gas sector we could expect a revision of the current
contract with Gazprom and a decrease in the price of gas for
Ukraine to no more than $250 per 1,000 cubic meters from the
current $400," he said.
But Ukrainian projects with Shell, Chevron
and other companies to develop shale gas could, he said, "move
from the category of absolutely necessary to the category of
just possible."
TUG OF WAR
Brussels said the deal planned with Ukraine would have
boosted investment in the country, which has billions of dollars
in debt payments looming next year.
Russian leaders were appalled that Ukraine might move out of
its sphere of influence. The most populous of the states that
Moscow lost direct control of when the Soviet Union split in
1991, it is closely bound to Russia historically and culturally.
The tug-of-war over Ukraine ended in a victory for Putin
which he will use to burnish his image as a statesman and
Russia's protector on the world stage as he tries to win back
popularity after street protests last year.
The Eurasian Union trading bloc which Putin is building is
one of the main platforms of his third term as president, and
including Ukraine's big market is vital for its credibility.
As former U.S. National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski
once put it: "Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be an empire".
For the 28-nation EU, Ukraine's decision was a setback that
underlined the difficulties of trying to do business in
countries which Russia regards as its back yard.
Luring Ukraine westward has been a strategic objective for
the EU, trying to tear down the last remnants of the old Iron
Curtain. The EU also lost out to Russia in August when another
former Soviet republic, Armenia, suddenly dropped its bid to
sign an association agreement with the Union.
But the EU may also have reason to breathe a sigh of relief,
too. Not only is Ukraine highly indebted, it is stricken by
corruption, its politics are unpredictable and the new alliance
could have been a costly burden for the bloc in the short-term.
PYRRHIC VICTORY?
It may also be a Pyrrhic victory for Putin. Ukraine must
find more than $17 billion next year to meet gas bills and debt
repayments, and has no loan agreement in place with the
International Monetary Fund to help it through. Its economy is
expected to shrink by 1.5 percent in 2014.
Russia is also perilously close to recession and the burden
Kiev puts on Moscow could be heavy, depending on the terms of
the deal it has agreed with Ukraine.
There is also no guarantee Yanukovich intends to steer
Ukraine into the Russian-led Customs Union. Kiev has not closed
the door entirely on moving closer to Europe, even if the EU may
not see much chance of progress while Yanukovich is president.
An important aim for Yanukovich was to secure favourable
economic and political conditions to weather economic troubles
in the next two years and secure re-election in 2015.
Moscow-based foreign policy analyst Vladimir Frolov
estimated that he would need from $15 billion to $25 billion to
cover outstanding sovereign debt payments, avoid a default and
devaluation of the hryvnia currency, inject cash into the
economy and ramp up social spending to keep voters happy.
The EU was unable to offer such financial backing, Frolov
said. He added: "As someone from the EU observed, Brussels
entered the knife-fight with a baguette."
Arseny Yatsenyuk, a Ukrainian opposition leader and former
economy minister, said that with the deal Yanukovich had secured
a guarantee that he will win a second term in 2015.
For Putin, the battle over Ukraine is his second big foreign
policy success in the last few weeks.
Russia helped broker a deal under which Syria agreed to
destroy its chemical weapons, averting the imminent threat of
U.S. military strikes and allowing Putin to portray himself as a
peacemaker in the civil war.