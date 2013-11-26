KIEV Nov 26 Ukraine has not finalised a deal with Russia on possible new financial credits after suspending preparations for signing a trade agreement with the European Union, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Tuesday.

Asked at a briefing if final agreement had been struck with Moscow for fresh loans, Azarov replied: "Of course not".

He also said Ukraine did not want to be a "battlefield" between the EU and Russia, which wants Kiev to be part of a Moscow-led customs union.