ST. PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 22 Russian President
Vladimir Putin accused the European Union on Friday of blackmail
and pressure against Ukraine over its decision to suspend
preparations for a trade pact that would have wrested the nation
further from Moscow's orbit.
"We have heard threats from our European partners toward
Ukraine, up to and including promoting the holding of mass
protests," Putin told a news conference after talks with Turkish
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. "This is pressure and this is
blackmail."
