KIEV A summit between the European Union and Ukraine seemed headed for failure on Monday over the Kiev leadership's treatment of jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko instead of showcasing - as once planned - the launch of a new strategic relationship.

The crowning moment of the summit, four years in the making, was to have been the signing of an association agreement between the 27-member bloc and the ex-Soviet republic, encompassing a free trade deal.

But, with President Viktor Yanukovich refusing to relent and bring about the release of Tymoshenko and other political opponents as the EU has urged, any signing or initialling now looks certain to be off the agenda.

Tymoshenko, an implacable foe of Yanukovich, was sentenced in October to seven years in jail for abuse-of-office while she was prime minister. She said her trial had been a "lynching" by her adversary.

The EU says her trial raised questions over the democratic credentials of Yanukovich's leadership and his commitment to the values of mainstream Europe.

Shortly before the two sides met on Monday, an EU statement said European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy would take Yanukovich to task over her case.

"The need for comprehensive judicial reform and for steps against politically-motivated or selective justice in Ukraine will be underlined by the EU leaders," the statement said.

It made no mention of any document being signed and spoke only of discussion of how negotiations were progressing on the association agreement and what priorities should be in the future.

EU leaders would focus in reviewing reforms on the rule of law and respect for democratic values and human rights.

"The Ukrainian authorities need to demonstrate they abide by the values that are at the heart of this Association: democracy, rule of law, respect for human rights and independence of judiciary," the statement quoted Barroso as saying.

Yanukovich himself said on Friday that Ukraine was "geared up" for the agreement to be signed, though his optimism was not shared by other Ukrainian politicians.

"The association agreement will not be initialled. As of today, the text is not ready," Leonid Kozhar, a parliamentary deputy and official of Yanukovich's Regions Party, said on Channel 5 television.

The stylish, charismatic Tymoshenko was last seen publicly last week, looking pale and gaunt, on a video clip filmed of her in a prison bed by the authorities apparently against her will.

Her camp said it planned on Monday to issue an appeal by Tymoshenko from jail. It seemed likely that the 51-year-old politician would again call for the association agreement to be signed - irrespective of her plight - for the good of Ukraine.

MOSCOW PRESSURE

The EU diplomats said the two sides had concluded an integral text for the agreement but were still haggling over a clause in the preamble of the deal. Ukraine wants this to confirm its identity as a European state and thus its eligibility for eventual EU membership, the EU diplomats said.

Any deal would still need to be ratified in the future by parliaments of all the 27 EU states and the European Parliament before it could be implemented, a process that at the best of times can take many months

A failed summit will leave Yanuklovich and his government with a weakened hand in dealings with Moscow from whom it is seeking a more advantageous gas pricing deal.

Moscow is seeking to entice Ukraine away from the EU and may now step up pressure on Kiev to consider joining a customs union in exchange for getting cheaper gas.

Tymoshenko was a leading light in the Orange Revolution protests of 2004-5 which denied Yanukovich his first bid for the presidency. She went on to lose narrowly to Yanukovich in a run-off for the presidency in February 2010.

Some political commentators in Kiev say her prosecution was personally driven by Yanukovich who has not forgotten her key role in the Orange Revolution or forgiven her for her biting personal attacks during the 2010 election campaign.

Other insiders say Yanukovich was strongly influenced by powerful figures in the gas business who see Tymoshenko as a threat to their interests if she came to power again.

