Death toll from St Petersburg metro blast rises to 14 - Ria
LONDON The death toll from the bomb blast in St Petersburg has risen to 14, Russian agency Ria Novosti quoted the country's health minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union's enlargement chief said on Tuesday he expects Ukraine to allow jailed former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko to go to Germany for medical treatment before a November 28-29 meeting, removing an obstacle to an EU-Ukraine trade pact.
"I think we are not far away from that," European Commissioner Stefan Fuele told reporters when asked if Tymoshenko was close to being allowed to go to Germany. "I definitely expect that to have happened before the Vilnius summit."
EU governments have linked the release of Tymoshenko, jailed for seven years in 2011, to the signing of an EU-Ukraine association and free trade agreement at the summit, scheduled for November 28-29 in Vilnius, Lithuania.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it would be "cynical and mean" to call a deadly blast in St Petersburg an act of revenge for Russia's actions in Syria, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
BEIRUT A suspected chemical attack by Syrian government or Russian jets killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said.