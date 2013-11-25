KIEV Nov 25 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich said on Monday a decision to suspend moves to sign a
landmark trade deal with the European Union had been a difficult
one to take and forced by economic necessity.
At the same time, Yanukovich, who was to have signed the
far-reaching agreement with the EU at a summit in the Lithuanian
capital Vilnius on Friday, said in a television address that
there was no alternative but to create "a society of European
standards" in Ukraine.
Yanukovich's government stunned European leaders last
Thursday by announcing it was suspending preparations for the
signing in Vilnius and said it would revive dialogue instead
with Russia which had objected to the deal.
The government's announcement triggered pro-Europe
demonstrations on the streets of the capital Kiev and isolated
clashes with police.
