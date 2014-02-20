WRAPUP 7-N.Korea warns of 'super-mighty preemptive strike' as U.S. plans next move
* House Speaker Ryan says military option must be on the table
MOSCOW Feb 20 Foreign ministers from Germany, France and Poland, meeting in Kiev with President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday, see a chance for a compromise between the Ukrainian leader and opposition protesters.
"There are chances for a compromise," an EU source close to the meetings told Reuters, after first the meeting's first round.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove)
* House Speaker Ryan says military option must be on the table
WASHINGTON, April 20 It would not be a bad idea for the European Central Bank and other central banks to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's example and change course away from an ultra-accommodative monetary policy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.