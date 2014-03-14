BRUSSELS, March 14 The European Union has drawn up a list of 120-130 names of senior Russian officials who could be subjected to travel bans and asset freezes as part of EU sanctions, European officials told Reuters on Friday.

The list, which runs to five pages, was drawn up by diplomats who have experience in Russia and was supplied to EU officials in Brussels, who will discuss the names and whittle the list down ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting on Monday.

One EU official who has a copy of the list said it contained the names of generals and other people from the top echelons of Russia's military and political establishment.

EU member states are discussing whether to start by sanctioning as many people as possible from the list in a preventitive way, or else take a more cautious approach and add names from the list to the sanctions in several steps.