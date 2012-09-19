(Adds yield guidance, background)

KIEV, Sept 19 Ukraine has mandated JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital to tap its 2017 Eurobond issued earlier in July, Thomson Reuters service IFR reported on Wednesday, citing one of the lead managers.

Yield guidance was set at 7.46 percent and bond may be priced as early as Wednesday, IFR said.

The original deal raised $2 billion for a coupon of 9.25 percent via the same leads.

The spread on the Ukrainian portion of the JP Morgan EMBI Plus bond index has dropped from about 900 basis points in July to 606 on Wednesday.