LONDON, March 29 Ukraine's sovereign dollar bond prices fell across the curve on Wednesday after a UK court ruled against Kiev in a pre-trial hearing over its $3 billion dispute with Russia.

The bond maturing 2027 lost 0.6 cent while 2025 and 2020 issues slipped 0.5 cent and 0.3 cent respectively .

The UK court said Ukraine did not provide "justiciable defence" in the case brought by Russia and that it would not be right for the case to go to full trial. Ukraine is planning to appeal the ruling. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker)