MOSCOW, March 23 Russia expects Ukraine's "unfair" decision to ban the Russian entry for the 2017 Eurovision song contest from entering the country to be reviewed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"From our point of view the decision is absolutely unfair and we hope that it will be reviewed," he told journalists.

