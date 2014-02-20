KIEV Feb 20 France's foreign minister said on
Thursday there was still no agreement over a proposed roadmap to
ease the crisis in Ukraine, describing the talks as "very
difficult".
"There is no agreement for now, the negotiations are very
difficult and we are working to reach a peaceful solution,"
Fabius told reporters before leaving with his Polish and German
counterparts to see Ukrainian President Yanukovich after a more
than two-hour meeting with the opposition.
The three ministers, who extended their stay in Kiev until
Friday, have been negotiating with the government and opposition
since Thursday morning.
Diplomatic sources indicated earlier that the roadmap would
include forming a temporary government.
"We have to find every way to see how we can put a new
government in place, think about elections and see how we can
end the violence, but at this moment there is no solution,"
Fabius said.
In a sign of further diplomatic efforts, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S.
President Barack Obama by phone on Thursday to tell them about
the mission of the French, Polish and German foreign ministers
in Kiev, her spokesman said.
They all agreed that a political solution to the crisis in
Ukraine must be found as soon as possible and that the
escalating bloodshed must stop, he added.