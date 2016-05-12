(Releads, adds more details, quotes and background)
LONDON May 12 Kiev may start lifting foreign
currency restrictions at the end of this summer after it gets
the next tranche of a $1.7 billion aid programme and it will
finish planned privatisations this year, the country's new
finance minister said on Thursday.
Ukraine has seen its economy slump and its currency, the
hryvnia, tumble as it fights pro-Russia separatists in the east
of the country. That led the central bank to impose restrictions
on the domestic interbank foreign exchange market two years ago,
to curb foreign currency outflows.
Foreign investors cannot take profits out of the country,
early repayment of loans to foreign lenders is prohibited and
lending in local currency to buy foreign currency is also
banned.
"It is absolutely essential for the investment climate to
ease, lift FX restrictions including dividend restrictions,"
Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk told reporters on the
sidelines of the annual meeting of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development.
"There is clearly a plan to lift the restrictions gradually.
We expect lifting to start soon - we can talk about the end off
the summer."
The central bank has agreed a road map with the IMF to
remove the restrictions gradually once the hryvnia stabilises
and IMF aid resumes.
However, speaking at the same meeting in London a few hours
earlier, central bank Governor Valeriia Gontareva said the
restrictions would remain in place for now, highlighting the
need for currency stability.
Danylyuk said that Kiev had met almost all the conditions
needed to get the next tranch of IMF aid and pledged the new
government would deliver all the measures that its predecessor
had agreed with the international lender.
"Whatever was agreed before, we will deliver - and going
forward we may even speed up some of the reforms," Danylyuk told
reporters at the EBRD meeting.
Danylyuk also said the government would push ahead with its
plans to privatise state-owned entities this year.
"For me, it's very important to fulfill (the) privatisation
programme this year. It's a very important exercise. It doesn't
only give money to budget, it's a trigger for bringing more
money into the economy," he said. "We expect to fulfill it."
He said state-energy firm Naftogaz would also eventually be
privatised. No Russian bidders would be allowed to take part in
the upcoming round of privatisations, he said - something Russia
had criticised for being anti-competitive.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao, editing by Larry
King)