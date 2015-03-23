LONDON, March 23 The $10 billion that the International Monetary Fund is to disburse to Ukraine this year should stabilise the country's banking and financial systems, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Monday.

"I think the IMF package, of which we should receive $10 billion this year...should be enough to stabilise the banking and financial systems," Yaresko said.

The government will also look to speed up some privatisations, she said, adding that a selection of companies would go under the hammer in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Sujata Rao)