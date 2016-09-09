LONDON, Sept 9 Ukraine plans to relaunch its
stalled privatisation process, Finance Minister Oleksandr
Danylyuk said on Friday, adding the Odessa fertiliser plant
would be first in line for sale after an initial effort failed
in July.
Ukraine plans to privatise hundreds of state-owned
enterprises as part of a reform programme supervised by the
International Monetary Fund, but recent efforts, including with
the Odessa plant, have come to nought.
"The fact that the privatisation of Odessa Portside Plant
didn't happen initially was a bad signal, I openly communicate
to you, but it's also a lesson," Danylyuk told an investment
conference in London.
"We are re-launching (the) privatisation process, the first
being Odessa (plant). I am confident that the next privatiation
attempt of Odessa will be successful."
He added: "As a finance minister, I am hungry for
privatisations, I need some money."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)