KIEV, April 28 A forest fire in northern Ukraine
threatened on Tuesday to spread towards the abandoned Chernobyl
nuclear power plant (NPP) on Tuesday, Interior Minister Arsen
Avakov said in a post on Facebook.
"At 1830 (1530 GMT) the situation with the forest fire
around the Chernobyl plant escalated. The flames once again
consumed the forest in the direction of the Chernobyl plant.
Fire in the treetops and sharp gusts of wind seriously threaten
to spread the blaze in the 20 km (12.4 mile) zone around the
plant," he said.
In 1986 a reactor fire led to an explosion at Chernobyl,
causing the world' worst nuclear disaster. Radioactive materials
remain at the site, covered with a concrete casement that the
Ukrainian authorities plan to replace by 2016.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)