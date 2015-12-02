* Firtash says gov't "politically bankrupt"
* Firtash: Ukraine needs a movement to push for change
* Kiev has threatened to arrest Firtash on U.S. warrant
* He had close ties to Ukraine's ousted pro-Moscow leader
By Alessandra Prentice
VIENNA, Dec 2 Ukrainian billionaire Dmytro
Firtash said the Ukrainian government is politically bankrupt
and will probably fall early next year, his most outspoken
criticism of the pro-Western leadership in Kiev since it came to
power almost two years ago.
Firtash, a former supporter of ousted Moscow-friendly
president Viktor Yanukovich, shelved a plan to return to Ukraine
this week after officials there said they would act on a U.S.
warrant for his arrest on suspicion of bribery and
money-laundering.
Speaking from his base in the Austrian capital, Firtash said
he had lost faith in the ability of the government to conduct
meaningful reform, and had decided Ukraine needed a movement
which would push for political change.
If he decides to mount a political challenge to Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko, he would be a formidable foe. Though
he has limited popular support in Ukraine, his wealth and his
ownership of a major television station give him influence.
"The current government is politically bankrupt. The quicker
they leave power the better for the people," Firtash, who denies
the U.S. allegations, told Reuters in an interview.
"If the government does not fail today, then it will
probably occur in the spring," he said. "We need to support a
movement and give the people of Ukraine something to believe
in."
Firtash has described the U.S. allegation against him as
purely political and has challenged the warrant in the courts.
The industrialist, who owns substantial interests in
Ukraine's gas distribution and fertiliser industries, was a
long-standing supporter of Yanukovich, who was forced to flee
last year by street protests.
Firtash had been muted in his criticism of the new
pro-Western Poroshenko. The two men even had a private meeting
in Vienna last year.
But in the interview on Wednesday, conducted in offices
arranged over three floors of a grand 19th century building, he
said he now realised it would be impossible to work with the
government.
"To say the country is unstable is to put it mildly,"
Firtash, 50, said in a room with gilt mouldings on the ceiling
and crystal chandeliers. "If by 2016 we don't start do anything
to help the economy, there will be series of catastrophic events
and the country will fall apart."
GAS TRADE
Firtash has for more than a decade been one of an elite
group of billionaire businessmen, many with close business ties
with Russia, who have wielded huge influence over Ukraine.
A former fireman and soldier, he made a fortune as an
intermediary between Russia and Ukraine at a time when his
ex-Soviet state was still firmly in Moscow's orbit.
His company bought gas from Russian gas monopoly Gazprom
and sold it at a higher price to the Ukrainian state
gas company, according to government records reviewed by Reuters
last year.
Meanwhile, other documents seen by Reuters show, bankers
close to Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Firtash credit
lines of up to $11 billion. In 2010, Firtash backed Yanukovich's
successful campaign for the Ukrainian presidency.
A spokesman for Firtash last year declined to answer Reuters
questions about the documents.
Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, he said of his past role
as gas intermediary: "Yes we were partners with Gazprom, but the
partnership was of benefit to everyone."
"It resolved all the issues. During its existence there were
no issues with the delivery of gas to Europe, there was no
shortfall, nobody went cold. On top of that Ukraine received gas
at the cheapest price in Europe at that time."
VIENNESE ARREST
Less than a month after Yanukovich fled the Ukrainian
capital, and pro-Western opposition leaders took over, Firtash
was detained in Vienna. His was the highest profile arrest to
follow the turmoil in Ukraine.
The Austrian authorities arrested him on the basis of a
request from U.S. prosecutors, who allege he had conspired to
bribe government officials in India.
Firtash was released from detention after a few weeks,
having posted a bail of 125 million euros. In April this year,
an Austrian court ruled to reject the U.S. extradition request.
After the businessman announced plans to come to Kiev,
Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said police officers
would meet him at the bottom of the steps when his plane landed
in Ukraine, and would escort him to meet investigators.
Firtash told Reuters about that warning: "This is just part
of a wider campaign", adding, "What is happening is the
authorities in Kiev are panicking."
