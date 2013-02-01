KIEV Feb 1 Ukrainian industrialist Dmytro
Firtash, a supporter of President Viktor Yanukovich, has bought
leading TV station Inter for $2.5 billion, the station said on
Friday.
Firtash's Group DF bought Inter and other media outlets from
a company owned by Valery Khoroshkovsky, who quit as first
deputy prime minister in December after criticising Prime
Minister Mykola Azarov for slow reforms.
Firtash contributed to the 2010 presidential campaign of
Yanukovich, who plans to run for a second term in office in
2015. Firtash has interests in the energy and chemicals sectors.
As in most other ex-Soviet republics, television is far and
away the main provider of news for 46 million Ukrainians, but
there is no independent public TV channel and almost all TV
stations have a wealthy backer.
Securing positive TV coverage is seen by local politicians
as key to winning elections such as the 2015 presidential vote.
Inter says it was the most frequently viewed channel among
Ukrainian adults last year, and marketing companies such as GfK
consistently report it to be one of the top Ukrainian stations
by viewership.
Khoroshkovsky's resignation in December was seen as a sign
of a rift among Yanukovich's supporters.
"I cannot ensure the development of the group in the current
conditions, and this was the main reason for the sale," Inter
quoted Khoroshkovsky as saying.
Khoroshkovsky had served as head of the SBU state security
service before being appointed first deputy prime minister in
2012. He has also held the posts of finance minister, economy
minister and head of the customs service in the past.
