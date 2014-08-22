By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Aug 22 Fitch Ratings on Friday
downgraded Ukraine's local currency sovereign credit rating one
notch to CCC from B-minus, citing an ongoing political
transition and fighting with Russian-backed separatists for
wreaking havoc on its economy.
"Instability in the east and disputes with Russia are
affecting the economy," Fitch said in a statement. Fitch also
affirmed its CCC foreign currency sovereign credit rating.
Ukraine elected billionaire Petro Poroshenko its new
president in May. This follows the ouster of former President
Viktor Yanukovich, who drew protests after spurning a deal to
move closer to European integration at the last minute, having
come under pressure from Russia. Moscow sees Ukraine under its
sphere of influence.
Poroshenko, upon election, vowed to end the conflict with
the pro-Russian rebels who have occupied large areas of eastern
Ukraine. The conflict however has escalated.
"Although the government has recaptured territory from the
rebels, conflict may persist or intensify, delaying economic
revival and damaging productive assets," Fitch said.
On Friday, a convoy of Russian trucks sent by Moscow on a
humanitarian mission but looked upon as suspect by both Kiev and
Washington made a unilateral decision to cross the border
without authorization, escalating the tensions.
Ukraine is bolstered by a $17 billion bailout fund from the
International Monetary Fund. It received the first $3.2 billion
tranche in May as part of the two-year aid package intended to
short up depleted foreign currency reserves and support the
state budget.
Fitch forecasts real gross domestic product shrinking at
least 6.5 percent in 2014, "much worse than the agency had
expected in February, and assumes zero growth in 2015 and 2016.
Citing a deterioration in Ukraine's government solvency,
Fitch said the consolidated fiscal deficit should reach 10
percent of GDP this year.
"The reserves position remains fragile and only public
foreign-currency borrowing under the IMF programme stands in the
way of a renewed external financing crisis and probable
default," Fitch said, noting how the Ukrainian currency, the
hryvnia, has depreciated more than 37 percent against the U.S.
dollar since the end of 2013.
"The government has budgeted up to 30 billion hryvnia (1.5
percent of GDP) to support state banks, private banks and the
deposit guarantee fund. Fitch believes eventual recapitalisation
needs could be higher," the firm said.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)