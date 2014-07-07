KIEV, July 7 Ukraine's foreign policy currency
reserves stood at $17.08 billion as of July 1, the central bank
said on Monday, down from $17.9 billion reported on June 1.
A statement from the bank said Ukraine repaid $1.977 billion
in debt in foreign currency in June, including $193 million to
the International Monetary Fund. Ukraine also received $1.04
billion from the European Union in the same month.
May was the only month that saw reserves rise after the IMF
delivered Ukraine a $3.1 billion loan tranche.
