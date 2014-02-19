(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS Feb 19 France and Germany will discuss
the political crisis in Ukraine on Wednesday with EU sanctions
on individuals "probable", French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said, a day after 25 people were killed in the country.
"We are not going to remain indifferent. France intends to
act," he said.
"(There will be) deliberations with the German delegation
and probably sanctions," he said, referring to the possibility
of European measures.
France and Germany were already scheduled to hold a joint
meeting of their cabinets in Paris later in the day.
"There can be a range of sanctions, notably individual ones
against those behind the violence ... Those responsible cannot
remain unpunished. We'd like to work with the Germans on the
idea of sanctions at EU level," he added.
Fabius called on both sides to resume dialogue and ensure
the situation returned to calm as quickly as possible.
President Francois Hollande and Chancellor Angela Merkel are due
to hold a news conference later.
Protesters re-assembled in a Kiev square on Wednesday, ready
for new confrontations with police after the bloodiest day since
the former Soviet republic, caught in a geopolitical struggle
between Russia and the West, won its independence.
Western powers have warned President Viktor Yanukovich
against trying to smash the pro-European demonstrations, urging
him to turn back to the EU and the prospect of an IMF-supported
economic recovery, while Russia accused them of meddling.
Until now they have stopped short of calling for sanctions
over fears it would exacerbate the crisis by pushing Kiev closer
to Moscow.
(Reporting By John Irish and Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark
John)