BRUSSELS Nov 22 The European Union's
enlargement chief said on Friday he had "not fully given up" on
signing a landmark trade and cooperation agreement with Ukraine
at a summit next week, despite Kiev saying it was suspending
work on the accord.
"No, we have not fully given up as we were not actually
officially informed by the Ukrainian side that the signature is
impossible at Vilnius," , Stefan Fuele told reporters, referring
to the Nov. 28-29 EU summit with eastern European countries in
Lithuania.
If the deal with Ukraine is not signed next week, he held
out hope it could be signed at an EU-Ukraine summit next year.
