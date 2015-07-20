(Inserts dropped Putin name in fourth paragraph)
KIEV, July 20 The daughter of a former Russian
prime minister on Monday defended her decision to assume a top
post in a key Ukrainian region, describing Russia's annexation
of Ukraine's Crimea as amoral and denouncing "Soviet-style
banditry".
Maria Gaidar, whose father Yegor was Russia's first
reformist prime minister after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet
Union, was appointed last Friday to be deputy governor of
Ukraine's southern Odessa region, a political hotspot now led by
former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.
President Petro Poroshenko's appointment of pro-Western
Saakashvili in May to stamp out corruption and re-establish
central authority in the volatile Black sea port city was itself
a surprise move that drew derision in Moscow.
Saakashvili's appointment of 32-year-old Harvard-educated
Gaidar, an established opposition critic of Russian President
Vladimir Putin, to be his deputy equally seems likely to raise
hackles in Moscow.
KEEPING RUSSIAN PASSPORT
Rejecting charges of betrayal by critics in Moscow, Gaidar
told a briefing on Monday that the conflict between Ukraine's
government and Russian-backed separatists was a struggle between
"free, democratic, honest and normal business and Soviet-style,
nomenclature-led, oligarchic banditry."
"I wish to be here (in Ukraine). I want to help. To be in
Saakashvili's team is especially satisfying for me. I want to be
part of change," she said.
Referring to Russia's annexation of Crimea in May 2014, she
said: "Crimea was annexed by Russia unlawfully, amorally, and
must be returned to the body of Ukraine. How that is to be done,
I do not know."
Asked about Ukraine's requirement that civil servants could
hold only Ukrainian citizenship, she said she would not give up
her Russian citizenship.
But she said she was ready to accept almost any role to help
Ukraine through its crisis. "I do not want to be a source of
conflict. I am ready to work in the team in any capacity - as an
adviser, a volunteer, like a member of any agency," she said.
The security of the Black sea port city and its surrounding
region has become increasingly worrisome for Ukrainians since a
separatist conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine following
Russia's seizure of Crimea further along the coast.
More than 6,500 people have been killed in the conflict in
eastern Ukraine in which deaths still mount up almost daily on
both sides despite a ceasefire declared in February.
Saakashvili, one of several non-Ukrainians appointed to top
posts by Poroshenko, is conducting a high-profile campaign to
stamp out local corruption in the region in line with Kiev's
avowed intent to make the country eligible for a place in the
Western camp.
