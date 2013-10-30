KIEV Oct 30 Ukrainian Energy Minister Eduard
Stavitsky acknowledged on Wednesday that state oil and gas
company Naftogaz had fallen behind in payments for Russian gas,
but said he expected the matter to be settled very soon.
Speaking to journalists, he said: "We have always paid up in
dealings with our partners and we will pay this time as well ...
Occasionally there can be, of course, misunderstandings and
issues over timing. So there have been slight delays in
payments."
Announcing a Naftogaz team was going to Moscow, he said he
expected the matter to be settled "today, at the latest
tomorrow". Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on
Tuesday that its former Soviet ally had failed to settle an
August bill for natural gas deliveries and demanded that it be
paid urgently.