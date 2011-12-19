(Adds background)
PRAGUE Dec 19 Ukraine will reach a
compromise deal with Russia on gas supplies in a few days,
Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Monday,
contradicting previous statements by Moscow which expected no
deal to be made this year.
"During the last few days we have had very intensive
negotiations and in a few days more we will reach a compromise
solution, we want to enter the New Year with a modernized
agreement," Azarov told reporters after meeting Czech Prime
Minister Petr Necas in Prague.
Russia signalled this month that final agreement would not
come before the New Year in talks seen as important to securing
gas supplies to Europe and likely to lead to shared control of
Ukraine's transit pipelines.
Moscow has indicated it would cut the price of gas for
Ukraine, as Kiev has requested, if the former Soviet republic,
which lies between Russia and its biggest gas customers, agrees
to sell a stake in its pipelines to Russian export monopoly
Gazprom.
Ukraine has long refused to do so and Gazprom Chief
Executive Alexei Miller said last week a deal was unlikely to be
made before the end of this year.
According to officials, the price of Russian gas will rise
to $485 per thousand cubic metres in the first quarter of 2012
from about $400 today under the current agreement.
Ukraine depends heavily on Russian gas supplies and
subsidises energy and heating costs for households, making its
budget vulnerable to gas price movements.
The International Monetary Fund has long urged Kiev to drop
the subsidies and stopped lending to Ukraine this year when it
delayed the gas pricing reforms.
The Ukrainian government hopes to regain access to the $15
billion IMF programme after securing a discount from Russia.
Previous disputes on gas pricing between Ukraine and Russia
have disrupted Gazprom's supplies to Europe but both sides have
pledged to ensure their stability this time.
