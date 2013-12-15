MOSCOW Dec 15 Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov said on Sunday he hopes for a cheaper price for
deliveries of Russian gas to Ukraine to emerge from President
Viktor Yanukovich's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin on
Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.
"The price for Ukraine can be set at the level of average
European prices," Azarov told TV broadcaster Inter in a late
evening interview, according to Interfax-Ukraine.
This terminology normally means a price of around $370-380
per 1,000 cubic metres - less than the $400 which Kiev pays now.
