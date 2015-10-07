GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, gold and yen rise amid political uncertainty
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to U.S. market close, adds analyst comment, data)
KIEV Oct 7 Ukraine might start buying natural gas from Russia before a final winter gas agreement is signed, news agency Interfax Ukraine quoted Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn as saying on Wednesday.
Ukraine halted gas imports from Russia this July due to a price dispute. In September, Kiev and Moscow reached a preliminary agreement on supplies for the winter, but the document has not yet been signed. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)
* OPEC sees much higher oil supply from rivals in 2017 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds background)