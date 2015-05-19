KIEV May 19 Ukraine is interested in importing
Romanian natural gas to diversify its supplies, a senior
Ukrainian energy official said on Tuesday.
"They (Romania) are looking for a market, while this gas is
interesting for us as a diversification (of supplies)," Ihor
Prokopiv, the president of Ukraine's gas transport monopoly
Ukrtransgaz, told reporters.
Prokopiv said Romania was likely to have up to 2 billion
cubic meters of free gas available for exports in 2016.
Ukraine, which used to cover most of its gas needs with
supplies from Russia, has started buying gas from the European
Union too in a bid to reduce bills and lessen its energy
dependence on Moscow.
Kiev now buys 50 percent of its imported gas from Slovakia,
Poland and Hungary, the rest is supplied by Russia, according to
Ukrtransgaz data.
Romania already exports its gas to Moldova, Ukraine's
south-western neighbour. The pipeline that links the Romanian
and Moldovan gas transport systems has the capacity to pump up
to 1.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year.
In April, Ukraine signed an interim deal for cheaper
supplies of gas from Russia for the next three months.
Under the deal Ukraine will buy Russian gas at $248 per
thousand cubic metres in April-June. This compares with the $329
it was paying for the same volume under the agreement for the
past winter.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)