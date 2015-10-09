KIEV Oct 9 Ukrainian state-run energy firm
Naftogaz has transferred a prepayment to Russia for gas supplies
and plans to buy 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) in October, a
spokeswoman for the company said on Friday.
"We have sent the prepayment ... We want to buy 2 billion
cubic metres in October," a Naftogaz spokeswoman said by
telephone, declining to say how much Ukraine had paid.
Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said
earlier on Friday that it had reached an agreement with Kiev on
the prepayment of gas purchases and will resume supplies to
Ukraine on Oct. 12, once the payments are made.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Susan Fenton)