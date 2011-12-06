GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bounce after tech selloff; U.S. bond yields rise
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Update prices, adds quote and oil settlements)
KIEV Dec 6 The volume of Russian gas transported through Ukraine to Europe rose 8 percent year on year to 95 billion cubic metres in the period from January to November 2011, Ukraine's Ukrtransgas transport monopoly said on Tuesday.
Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe rose to 95.4 billion cubic metres in 2010. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Update prices, adds quote and oil settlements)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 A judge in Brazil has ordered a corruption investigation against Aldemir Bendine, the former head of state-run oil company Petrobras, according to a court document released Tuesday.