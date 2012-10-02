* If enacted, law is likely to harm relations with EU
* Moves comes ahead of a parliamentary election on Oct.28
* Rights activists say it is discriminatory
KIEV, Oct 2 Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday took
a first step to making the promotion of homosexuality a
criminal offence punishable by prison despite appeals from local
and foreign human rights groups who said the move was
discriminatory.
The draft law, which passed the first of two readings, does
not clearly define what it means by the "promotion of
homosexuality" but says it is a threat to national security.
"Certain media outlets, going against the interests of
society and the state, are promoting a tolerant attitude towards
things like sexual relations between people of the same sex,"
the law's authors said in an accompanying note.
"The spread of homosexuality constitutes a threat to
national security as it leads to an HIV/AIDS epidemic and also
destroys the institute of family and can trigger a demographic
crisis."
If the law is enacted - something that would also require
President Viktor Yanukovich to sign off on it - Ukraine's
criminal code would be amended to punish anyone convicted of
importing, producing or spreading "works that promote
homosexuality" with jail terms of up to five years.
Such legislation would be likely to further strain Ukraine's
relations with the European Union which has shelved a landmark
association agreement with Kiev over concerns about a seven-year
prison sentence handed down to opposition leader Yulia
Tymoshenko.
However, opinion polls suggest the law would be popular with
voters ahead of an Oct.28 parliamentary election.
Homosexuality itself has been legal in Ukraine since the
fall of the Soviet Union, of which it was part, in 1991.
But a 2011 poll conducted by the Gorshenin Institute, a
local think tank, showed that 78 percent of Ukrainians viewed
homosexuality negatively, making a law against its promotion a
potentially useful tool in the election campaign.
"This law's motto is 'Taboo on homosexuality in the media,"
said Svyatoslav Sheremet, the head of Gay Forum of Ukraine, a
non-governmental organisation.
Sheremet was beaten up by several masked men on May 20, when
he and others were forced to cancel their first planned "Pride"
march after hundreds of anti-gay activists showed up.
According to New York-based group Human Rights Watch, the
draft law institutes discrimination based on sexual orientation
and is "the outcome of stereotypical views on homosexuality".
"By restricting the publication and dissemination of
materials related to sexual orientation and gender identity,
this bill would severely restrict access to information about
health, support networks, or social activities for countless
young people," HRW said in a statement in June.
Ukraine's parliament, which is in its last session before
the Oct. 28 election, scrapped another law in July which would
have barred all public activities promoting homosexuality, such
as "Pride" marches.
Sheremet said the new bill was certain to be condemned in
the West.
"U.N. agencies, the Council of Europe and the European Union
will assess this discriminatory bill," he said.
"I am sure that respected international experts will explain
why the whole idea of banning the 'promotion of homosexuality'
in Ukraine has no right to be backed legally."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Natalia Zinets; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)