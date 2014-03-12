BERLIN, March 12 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble sees a "very serious" risk that the stand-off
with Russia over Ukraine will have an economic impact on Europe
but it will be manageable and should not affect German public
finances, he said on Wednesday.
"We take the financial and economic risks from the serious
situation in Ukraine - it's not just about Crimea - very
seriously but we believe the economic and financial effects are
and will be manageable," he told a news conference to present
Germany's 2014 budget plans.
"I think that applies to Germany and to Europe overall,"
Schaeuble said, adding that Germany's budget and financing plans
for 2014 "will not be negatively affected by it."