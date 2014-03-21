BERLIN, March 21 If an escalation of Europe's
stand-off with Moscow over Ukraine results in economic
sanctions, more than 6,000 German companies who do business with
Russia would suffer catastrophic losses, Germany's main trade
body has warned.
"About 6,200 German companies are engaged in Russia, some of
them very strongly," Anton Boerner, head of the BGA exporters'
body, told the Dortmunder Ruhr Nachrichten newspaper in an
interview published on Friday. "For them, economic sanctions
would be a real catastrophe."
European Union leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel
who played a leading role in the frustrated attempt to persuade
Russian President Vladimir Putin not to annex Ukraine's Crimean
peninsula, have retaliated with travel bans and asset freezes on
33 people close to Putin and are preparing economic sanctions.
Boerner said energy prices would rise if the crisis endures
but Moscow was unlikely to cut off all of its energy deliveries
to Germany, which imports more than 30 percent of its oil and
gas from Russia.
Germany's "wise men" council of economic advisers said on
Thursday the Ukraine crisis was the biggest threat to global
growth, and especially Germany, because of Russia's importance
of an energy exporter.
The BGA said last week that while a trade conflict would be
damaging for Germany, "for the Russian economy it would be
life-threatening". Bilateral trade with Russia, which totals
about 76 billion euros, fell last year.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin)