BERLIN, March 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday Europe will impose tougher sanctions on Russia
next week if there is no sign in the next few days that Moscow
is willing to engage in a "contact group" to seek a diplomatic
solution for Ukraine.
"Almost a week ago we said if that wasn't successful within
a few says we'd have to consider a second stage of sanctions,"
she said on a visit to Warsaw. "Six days have gone by since then
and we have to recognise, even though we'll continue our efforts
to form a contact group, that we haven't made any progress."
If no progress is made by Monday, EU foreign ministers will
impose sanctions such as visa bans and asset freezes on those
responsible for Russia's actions against Ukraine and EU leaders
will discuss this at their summit next Thursday, Merkel said.
Merkel and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also said EU
leaders were eager to sign a political association agreement
with Ukraine's pro-Western government at next week's summit.
"The political element of an association agreement should be
signed quickly and we will strive to be able to sign it by the
next European summit," she said, adding that one of the aims was
to facilitate Ukrainian exports to the EU's markets.